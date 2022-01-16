Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Camera, documents stolen from vernacular daily office

A case has been registered under sections of IPC against unidentief accused, who stole camera and other documents stolen from vernacular daily office in Ludhiana
Chief editor of vernacular daily Jaspal Singh alleged that it could be the handiwork of government agencies snooping on him and gettings things from office stolen (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 16, 2022 12:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A camera and other documents were stolen from the office of a vernacular daily in Jagron on Saturday.

Chief editor of the newspaper Jaspal Singh alleged that as the government agencies are snooping on him, it could be the handiwork of such agencies. He also claimed that his phone was infected with the spying tool Pegasus.

Jaspal said he has installed CCTV cameras at his house and office. On the intervening night of January 11 and 12 when he was checking the footage of his office using his phone, he noticed two masked men in the premises. He rushed to the office, but by then the accused had already left and his office was ransacked.

Assistant sub-inspector Darshan Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 457 (lurking house trespass or house-breaking by night ) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified accused.

