Ludhiana: Cancer patients to get free palliative care at civil hospital

The health department in Ludhiana will soon launch a free palliative care facility for cancer patients and their families at the Civil Hospital. The new unit will not only serve patients but also extend psychological counselling to their family members. (HT Photo)

The initiative, led by district family welfare officer Dr Amanpreet Kaur, aims to provide pain relief, symptom management and psychological support to patients whose cancer has reached an incurable stage. The facility, which will initially operate with 10 beds, is currently in the final stages of preparation.

Palliative care, as defined by Dr Kaur, focuses on improving the quality of life rather than attempting to cure the disease. “When the disease gets very aggressive and advances to a stage where a cure is not possible, a patient is put on palliative care which focuses on pain relief, symptom management and psychological counseling to ensure quality of life and a dignified death,” she explained.

According to Dr Kaur, arrangements are being made to ensure the availability of bedding and essential equipment required for procedures such as blood transfusions. The department is also working to increase the number of paramedics to support specialised needs of the patients.

“We are making the preparations for it including ensuring bedding and other facilities like the equipment required for procedures like blood transfusion. We have doctors to cater to different kinds of treatments. The department is also in the process of increasing the number of paramedics. The facility should start soon,” Kaur said.

The new unit will not only serve patients but also extend psychological counseling to family members, who often suffer emotionally alongside their loved ones. “When a family member goes through such a disease it not just affects that person alone, but the obvious suffering and impending death of a loved one can trigger anxiety and other psychological issues in the family,” Kaur added. “Some cancers had a survival rate of 15 per cent in the next five years and some two per cent patients are even fortunate to live up to 10 years after being diagnosed. A lot of factors are in play here. Everybody responds to disease and treatment differently.”

“Just because the disease itself can’t be treated, it doesn’t mean the pain and other symptoms it brings can’t be managed. Managing these symptoms increases the quality of the remaining life,” kaur added.