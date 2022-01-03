Ludhiana | Car crashes into a stationary car; 1 died, 7 injured

A speeding Maruti Swift with four occupants and a driver crashed into a stationary car with three Dugri based residents sitting inside, near Fortis Hospital on January 1 at around 11pm.

The car was heading towards Kohara from Samrala Chowk side when the accident took place.

The witnesses said the car flipped several times before hitting the stationary car parked on the side of the road.

Anil Kumar, 33, of EWS Colony, driving Maruti Swift died in the incident, while seven others were injured.

Anil lost control over the wheels and the car flipped after hitting a divider just outside Fortis Hospital and smashed into another car which was parked along the road side.

Immediately after the incident, the passerby turned up to rescue the victims. They rushed the victims to the Fortis Hospital from where four persons, who were along Anil, were later shifted to CMC Hospital and Anil was declared dead.

The police from Jamalpur Police Station reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Assistant sub-inspector Varinder Singh, investigating officer, said as of now, an inquest proceeding under Section 174 of CrPC has been initiated. “No complaint has been lodged so far in the incident. The case will be registered after receiving a complaint,” he said.