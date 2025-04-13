Ludhiana: Car stolen from hospital parking in Model Town

An unidentified man stole a car key from a man who had dozed off next to his ailing wife in the hospital and fled with the car. The vehicle also had ₹50,000 in cash, important office keys and a school bag. The incident occurred at a hospital in Model Town on Friday. (HT Photo)

The victim has been identified as Simrandeep Singh of City Enclave.

The incident occurred at a hospital in Model Town on Friday. In his complaint to the police, the victim said that he had gone to hospital to attend to his wife. He parked his Maruti Alto car in the hospital’s parking lot and kept the car key hooked onto a loop of his trousers.

“I was sitting beside my wife and fell asleep. When I woke up, I realised the car key was missing. I rushed to the parking area and found the car was not there,” Simrandeep told the police. He added that the car contained ₹50,000 in cash in the dashboard, along with other personal items, including his office keys and his son’s school bag.

Based on his complaint, the Model Town police have registered a case under Sections 303(2) (theft) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against an unidentified accused.

Assistant sub inspector Sita Ram, the investigating officer, said that a case was registered immediately after receiving the complaint. “We are examining CCTV footage from the hospital premises to identify and trace the accused,” he said.