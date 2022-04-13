Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Carjackers abduct woman after thrashing kin, drive around city for two hours

The carjackers later dropped the woman near a temple close to Jagraon Bridge in Ludhiana after robbing her of her jewellery, Apple smart watch and mobile phone. The accused allegedly also thrashed her after carjacking
The carjackers spotted on closed-circuit television cameras before they executed the crime in Upkar Nagar in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 01:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In a shocking incident, six miscreants kidnapped a woman in her Kia Sonet car after thrashing her husband and father-in-law and drove around the city for over two hours on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

They later dropped her off near Durga temple, located close to the Jagraon Bridge, after robbing her jewellery, Apple smart watch and mobile phone. The accused allegedly also thrashed her.

The car was found abandoned on a plot in Ramgarh on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman’s father-in-law, who is the complainant in the case, said the family had gone to attend a sangeet ceremony at a restaurant in Upkar Nagar on Monday night. After sometime, his son and daughter-in-law dropped him home and were planning to return to the function venue. It was then that he remembered that he had left his scooter at the venue and asked his son to take him along so he could bring the scooter home.

“When we reached the restaurant, six men on three motorcycles waylaid us. When my son got out of the car to check what the problem was, the men opened assault on him with sharp-edged weapons. The miscreants then got into the car and drove off even as my daughter-in-law and I were still inside. When I started screaming for help, the accused pushed me out of the car and sped with my daughter-in-law,” said the complainant, adding that he immediately informed the police. Around 2.30am when the accused dropped his daughter-in-law near a temple, she borrowed a phone from a passerby and informed the family about her location following which police rescued her.

Division Number 8 station house officer sub-inspector Kulbir Singh said the accused have been captured on closed-circuit television cameras in the area and police are trying to ascertain their identity.

The incident has raised questions about the police response time as the car could not be traced for several hours even as the family had informed them immediately after the incident.

A case of kidnapping, robbery and assault has been registered against unidentified persons.

