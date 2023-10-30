Ludhiana: Cash flow management strategies in focus at industry workshop

CII Ludhiana Zone organised a workshop on “How to increase cash flow, cash profit, and valuation of your business” for their members at Avon Cycles Limited premises on Monday.

Participants during the workshop in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

Over 35 CII members attended the workshop.

CII Ludhiana Zone chairman Rishi Pahwa said, “We face lot of financial woes on daily basis, iron out money challenges, and issues related to solid cash inflow-outflow mechanism. Sometimes we feel that despite our best efforts our business runs out of the cash. In certain cases, it has been also observed that these financial pressures also impact the mental health and personal life of the entrepreneurs.”

CA Jagmohan Singh, India’s cash flow expert was the guest speaker of the day for the session. He provided actionable strategies and practical guidance to navigate the intricate landscape of cash flow management, thereby fortifying the businesses and fostering growth to CII members.

