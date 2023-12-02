Ludhiana: Catch home teams in action as national basketball championships begins on December 3

The Punjab men’s basketball team will look to defend its crown at the upcoming 73rd National Basketball Championship, scheduled to be hosted at the Guru Nanak Stadium from December 3 to 7.

The men’s team will constitute Yadwinder Singh captain, Amritpal Singh, Tajinderpal singh, Sukhdeep pal Singh, Kanwar Gurbaz Singh Sandhu, Gurvinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Manjot Singh, Nawaz Singh Panaich, Dilpreet Singh, Rythempreet Singh and Upjeet Singh. (HT Photo)

The women’s team representing the state will also be in action during the championships. The sides will look to make the most of the advantage of playing in front of home fans.

According to the basketball association officials, the men’s team will constitute Yadwinder Singh captain, Amritpal Singh, Tajinderpal singh, Sukhdeep pal Singh, Kanwar Gurbaz Singh Sandhu, Gurvinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Manjot Singh, Nawaz Singh Panaich, Dilpreet Singh, Rythempreet Singh and Upjeet Singh.

The side had beaten Tamil Nadu with a decisive scoreline of 94-80 in the last year’s final to capture the crown. The team won another big title by lifting the trophy at the recently concluded National Games.

The women’s basketball team, meanwhile, will comprise of Manmeet Kaur, Karanveer Kaur, Kaveya Singla, Shamma Parveen, Radha Rani, Sapna, Nandani Saha, Komalpreet Kaur, Preeti, Nadar Kaura, Damanpreet Kaur and Palavi.

The women’s side has also shown promise in recent years, winning a national title in the youth category a few years ago.

The tournament, hosted by the Punjab Basketball Association under the aegis of the Basketball Federation of India, will have 64 teams from the different states union territories vye for the title.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3 pm on Sunday and will be attended by Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

The Championship will be played in a league-cum-knockout format. The teams have been divided into Level 1 (top 10 teams) and Level 2 categories which are — further divided into groups.

Entry for viewers is free of cost and action will begin around 9 am on days featuring league competition.

