Ludhiana CCA launches initiative to make Punjab cancer free

Cancer Centers of America (CCA) Ludhiana observed the World Cancer Day and launched free cancer screening programme for Punjab.

The cancer screening program, which will go on for next one month from February 4 to February 28, will include blood investigations, oral examination, mammography, PAP smear for females and PSA for males, said CCA senior consultant radiation oncologist Naveen Kanda

This will help us in creating a cancer free Punjab, he added.

Stating the importance of the screening, CCA consultant radiation oncologist Jaspinder Kaur, said “Cancer screening plays a very important part in early diagnosis of the disease and its treatment. With mammography and PAP smear we will be able to screen the two most common female cancers, which will help us in moving towards our aim of making Punjab a cancer free state”.

Speaking on the occasion, CCA group COO Shibaji Chattopadhyay, said, “World Cancer Day 2022-2024 theme is ‘close the care gap’ and the gap in care can be closed only when we join hands and take action to ensure that resources become available equally to all enabling the needy and the rich to get access to the right care. World Cancer Day is an initiative under which the entire world can unite in the fight against the global cancer epidemic”.

CCA nuclear medicine consultant Sunil Kumar, said, “Traditionally, cancer has been considered a terminal ailment with uncertain prognosis. However, over last few years technology driven improvements in diagnosis and treatment have significantly improved the survival rates”.

As per experts, India has seen an increase in the incidence of cancer due to urbanisation, industrialisation, lifestyle changes and population growth.

More than 70% of these cases are reported in advanced stages, leading to poor survival rates. Accessibility to early diagnosis as well as to optimal treatment systems is essential for India to improve survival rates.