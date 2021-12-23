Ludhiana central jail gets its own radio channel

To keep at bay the prisoners from society of crime, Ludhiana Central Jail now has its own radio channel, “Radio Ujala Punjab,” which was inaugurated by additional director general of police (ADGP, prison) Praveen Kumar Sinha on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Only jail inmates will run the radio channel and prisoners who will work as ‘Radio Jockeys’ have already undergone a three-day training. Six other jails of Punjab would get their own radio channels in coming days

The ADGP said the radio channel has been set-up in association with India Vision Foundation, which is pioneer in conducting numerous reformatory projects in prisons. He added that as a source of motivation, meditation and reformation, prison radio is set to change the lives of many who have, by chance or fate, landed in the prisons.

“The prime objective is to rehabilitate and eliminate anti-social elements. Prisoners face alienation and isolation in society. We hope that providing them with a conducive atmosphere and enough welfare opportunities inside the jail will help to keep prisoners away from the society of crime,” said the ADGP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Superintendent suspended for welcoming Punjabi singer Karan Aujla

During the launch of the radio channel, the jail staff allowed local industrialists and leaders to enter the premises, while the media was not allowed to enter. Earlier, on April 20, Rajiv Arora, superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail was suspended by the ADGP for welcoming Punjabi singer Karan Aujla and giving him VVIP treatment. Karan Aujla along with his friends had visited the jail on April 8 and met jail superintendent Rajiv Arora in his office. After the incident the outsiders were not allowed to enter the jail premises.

5900 mobile phones recovered in past three years

The ADGP said security in all jails of Punjab has been strengthened to deter influx of mobile phones and other contrabands . He claimed that no mobile phone or any other contraband enters the jails from the doors, but they are dropped in the jails over the compound walls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the past three years, a total of 5,900 mobile phones were recovered from the jails of Punjab. In most of the cases, aides of some of the inmates used to throw the contrabands over the compound walls from outside. To deter the practice patrolling outside the jails will be started.