Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana Central Jail: Mobile phone, tobacco sachets recovered from six inmates
chandigarh news

Ludhiana Central Jail: Mobile phone, tobacco sachets recovered from six inmates

A mobile phone, two SIM cards, battery and tobacco sachets were recovered from six jail inmates during a special checking at Ludhiana Central Jail
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 11:33 PM IST
A case has been registered against the inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail under Section 52 A, 42 and 45 of Prison Act. (HT file)

A mobile phone, two SIM cards, battery and tobacco sachets were recovered from six jail inmates during special checking at Ludhiana Central Jail. The Division number 7 police lodged an FIR against the accused on Sunday.

Assistant jail superintendent Binny Tak stated the items were recovered from Malkit Singh, Sunil Kumar Paswan, Ravinder Singh, Sanjay Mahato, Balwinder Singh and Mandeep Singh.

Assistant sub-inspector Paramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said police will bring the accused on a production warrant for questioning to find out how they managed to get mobile phones and other contrabands inside the prison.

A case has been registered under Section 52 A, 42 and 45 of Prison Act.

PAST INCIDENTS

On September 2, seven mobile phones and six sachets of tobacco were recovered from eight inmates.

On August 7, four mobile phones were recovered from four inmates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ludhiana: Agriculture dept exhorts farmers to make dist stubble burning free

Himachal govt bans cheap sale of fossil souvenirs in Spiti valley

A mother’s prayer of love, ray of hope in bleak times

Bharat Bandh: Farmers hold peaceful protest in Haryana
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP