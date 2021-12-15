Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana Central Jail: Seven mobile phones recovered from seven inmates
chandigarh news

Ludhiana Central Jail: Seven mobile phones recovered from seven inmates

Seven mobile phones were recovered from seven inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail during a special checking
Police will bring the accused on a production warrant for questioning to know how they managed to get mobile phones inside Ludhiana Central Jail. (HT file)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 11:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Seven mobile phones were recovered from seven inmates of Ludhiana central jail during a special checking.

Based on the complaint of assistant jail superintendent Sukhdev Singh, the Division Number 7 police on Wednesday lodged an FIR against the accused– Sohan Lal, Jagjit Singh, Baljinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Malkit Singh, Sohan Lal and Amandeep under section 52 A (1) of Prison Act.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Paramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said police will bring the accused on a production warrant for questioning to know how they managed to get mobile phones inside the prison.

Past incidents

On October 11, five mobile phones were recovered from four inmates.

On September 27, a mobile phone, two SIM cards, a battery and tobacco sachets were recovered from six inmates.

On September 2, seven mobile phones and six sachets of tobacco were recovered from eight inmates.

On August 7, four mobile phones were recovered from four inmates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Leena Nair
International Tea Day 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP