Ludhiana Central Jail: Seven mobile phones recovered from seven inmates

Seven mobile phones were recovered from seven inmates of Ludhiana central jail during a special checking.

Based on the complaint of assistant jail superintendent Sukhdev Singh, the Division Number 7 police on Wednesday lodged an FIR against the accused– Sohan Lal, Jagjit Singh, Baljinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Malkit Singh, Sohan Lal and Amandeep under section 52 A (1) of Prison Act.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Paramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said police will bring the accused on a production warrant for questioning to know how they managed to get mobile phones inside the prison.

Past incidents

On October 11, five mobile phones were recovered from four inmates.

On September 27, a mobile phone, two SIM cards, a battery and tobacco sachets were recovered from six inmates.

On September 2, seven mobile phones and six sachets of tobacco were recovered from eight inmates.

On August 7, four mobile phones were recovered from four inmates.