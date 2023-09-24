Ludhiana: Chef dies, friend suffers injuries in hit-and-run case

A 23-year-old man, working as a chef died and his friend suffered injuries when an over-speeding car hit the bike they were travelling on at South City Road in the wee hours on Sunday.

After the mishap, the driver of the car managed to escape from the spot.

The PAU police lodged an FIR against the unidentified driver of the car and initiated an investigation.

The victim has been identified as Harshit. He worked as a chef at a restaurant at South City Road. The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Nikhil, friend of the victim who suffered injuries in the accident.

According to Nikhil, after finishing up with the day, he along with his friend Harshit was returning home. Harshit was driving the vehicle when an over-speeding car coming from the wrong side of the road hit the bike from the front side. The impact of the collision was so strong that they were tossed in the air before crashing on the road.

He said that after the mishap, the car driver escaped from the spot even though the onlookers gave him a chase. The onlookers rushed them to hospital, where doctors declared Harshit dead on arrival.

ASI Rajinder Singh, incharge at police post Raghunath enclave, said that a case under sections 279 (reckless driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC has been lodged against the unidentified driver of the car. Some of the onlookers have jotted down the registration number of the car.

