Ludhiana chokes under smog as air quality index plunges past ‘very poor’ mark post Diwali

Ludhiana Air pollution came back to haunt city residents amid Diwali festivities as the Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 213 points on Monday — putting it in the “poor” bracket. The alarmingly high level of pollution resulted in people reporting discomfort in breathing after prolonged exposure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The AQI went from bad to worse during the wee hours of Tuesday morning, a day after the festivities, with complaints of breathlessness and runny noses being commonplace.

Anjur Rana, a resident of Civil City, who returned home after celebrating Diwali with her parents in Nangal said, “While sitting in the car, I felt like I was entering a gas chamber. There was a thick cloud of smoke engulfing the area. The horizon was totally hazy.”

“The movement I stepped out of the car caused all sorts of allergies. I was coughing and sneezing uncontrollably,” she added.

On Monday, the AQI touched 213 at around 10 pm when the bursting of crackers was at its peak. It began to deteriorate further after midnight. The weather on Tuesday failed to bring about any respite from the poor air quality, with the AQI plunging to 280 and by noon. It hit the “very poor” mark after crossing 300 — recording a low of 306 — later in the day at around 4pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Union ministry of earth sciences’ air quality monitoring centre’s system of air quality and weather forecasting and research said on Monday, the share of particulate matter with diameter less than 2.5 micrometres (PM 2.5) was the highest recorded this season so far.

Experts attributed the widespread celebrations involving bursting of firecrackers, industrial emission and peak stubble burning in the state for the deteriorating levels.

Notably, pollution levels have remained similar compared to last year despite the authorities’ best efforts in imposing strict guidelines to limit the timing for bursting of crackers. The AQI index during the Diwali festivities over the last three years — 2021, 2020 and 2019 peaked at 292, 346 and 263 respectively as per the National Air Quality Index website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

City-based environmentalists, meanwhile, believed that the ground scenario is even more concerning than the figures suggest. Environmentalist Gagnish Khurana said the current air quality results were not the correct marker for pollution as the observatory has been set deep inside the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). To get a clear projection, it should be put up at a prime location within the city.

“PAU is considered to be the cleanest area of the city. The pollution level in Ludhiana is at par with Delhi. If the observatory would have been installed at Bharat Nagar Chowk, Chaura Bazar or Industrial Area, it would have shown much higher results,” Khurana said.