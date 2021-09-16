Ludhiana: CICU to come up with finishing school

The Chamber of Industry and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) has decided to come up with a finishing school to train the fresh graduates, diploma holders, and MBAs about the latest concepts and needs of the industry.

The executive committee of CICU gave the approval for starting the school during its meeting on Tuesday.

The project is being taken up to bridge the gap between the industry and fresh engineering students. As per CICU members, the industry has a requirement of skilled labour/workers, but the students are not able to meet the expectations as they are not made aware of the concepts being followed in the industry during their course.

CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja stated that it has been decided to introduce a three-month course for the fresh engineering graduates, diploma holders, and MBAs. During the course, the students will be trained in lean manufacturing concepts, daily work management, inspection, testing, basic management systems like ISO 9001:2015, and different engineering processes including forging foundry, machining, fabrication, and welding, heat treatment, and surface coating processes. Working professionals will also guide and help the students to grow in their respective fields.

General secretary Pankaj Ahuja said the freshers will get assured placements through this initiative, and the industry will get required candidates. CICU will hire professionals and technically skilled staff to train the freshers.