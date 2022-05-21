Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | CII holds session on life-saving techniques for cops

The session organised by CII focussed on imparting life-saving techniques’ training to save the lives of local citizens as well as workers in industrial sectors. Besides, a medical health check-up camp was organised for police officials
Life-saving techniques being demonstrated in a session held by CII in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on May 21, 2022 11:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in collaboration with Fortis Hospital, organised an interactive session on life-saving techniques (basic life support) for Ludhiana police at Police Lines here on May 20.

The session focussed on imparting training to save the lives of local citizens as well as workers in industrial sectors. Besides, a medical health check-up camp was organised for police officials.

Ashwin Nagpal, chairperson, CII Ludhiana Zone and managing partner – Haveli Ram Bansi Lal, said, “Our police is the face of district. Whenever any emergency arises, they are the ones who stand at the forefront, round-the-clock. The objective of organising today’s interaction is to provide training along with live demonstration to police officers regarding life-saving methods. So, CII members are ready to serve our administration and society to make our nation healthy and safe.”

Joint commissioner of police (traffic) Soumya Mishra said the session would help police to engage not only the industry, but also the society at large and make them partners in creating a new Ludhiana.

Distributes first aid kits

First aid kits were distributed to over 180 police officials who participated in the session from different departments such as police stations, PCR, traffic.

Geetanjali Seth, director– Versatile Enterprises Group, Shivani Sachdeva, partner – Fancy Copy Manufacturer, and CA Jasminder Singh, proprietor – Jasminder Singh & Associates, also attended the session.

