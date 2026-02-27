Ludhiana: Citizens’ body flags ‘illegal’ constructions along NH-95A

Ludhiana The letter urged GLADA authorities to immediately stop the ongoing construction and take steps to demolish any illegal structure in compliance with the court’s order. (HT)

The Ludhiana Citizens’ Council has raised serious objections over alleged illegal constructions along the National Highway NH-95A passing through Barewal to Ayali village on Canal Road. The council has sent a reminder to the chief administrator of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), seeking immediate demolition of the structures.

In a letter dated February 26, the council stated that it had already submitted several complaints through phone calls, WhatsApp messages and emails earlier this month. The matter, it said, was also brought before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

According to the council, the High Court on February 24 directed that if any unlawful construction was found adjacent to NH-95A in the Barewal–Ayali stretch, it should be demolished within one week. However, the council alleged that despite the court’s direction, construction work was still going on day and night.

The council has expressed surprise over the continuation of work and alleged that it was being carried out in connivance with local officials.

The letter urged GLADA authorities to immediately stop the ongoing construction and take steps to demolish any illegal structure in compliance with the court’s order. The council also stated that if timely action was not taken, it would again approach the High Court seeking contempt action against the officials concerned.

Despite repeated attempts, sub-divisional officer Karan Gupta was not available for comments.