Ludhiana: City athlete clinches gold on final day

The 101st Punjab state senior athletics championship 2026 concluded on Friday at Guru Nanak Stadium where athletes from across the state competed for top honours, with several also meeting inter-state qualifying standards. While athletes from Jalandhar and Sangrur dominated multiple events, Ludhiana competitors also registered notable podium finishes at the home venue. In the men’s 21-km race walk, Arshpreet Singh of Faridkot clinched the gold medal, followed by Amanjot Singh of Barnala and Dhir Goyal of Faridkot, who took silver and bronze respectively.

A player in action during the tournament at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Friday. (Manish/HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The women’s 21-km race walk title was won by Kamalpreet Kaur Deol of Jalandhar. Harpreet Kaur of Muktsar secured silver, while Shabnam of Jalandhar finished third. In the men’s 5,000m race, Sahil Sagar of Sangrur won gold, ahead of Rinku and Gurmeet Singh of Fazilka.

In the women’s 5,000m event, Rajbinder Kaur of Tarn Taran clinched gold, with Komalpreet Kaur of Amritsar and Parjeen Kaur of Muktsar taking silver and bronze respectively.

The women’s javelin throw witnessed strong performances, with Saroj Devi of Jalandhar winning gold with a throw of 46.35m. Versha of Sangrur secured silver with 46.10m, while Manpreet Kaur of Bathinda took bronze with 43.22m.In the women’s 200m final, Sony Kaur of Hoshiarpur won gold in 24.73 seconds, followed by Shubhneet Kaur of Bathinda and Jasmeen Kaur of Patiala.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ludhiana athletes made a mark in field events. Harleen Kaur and Pallvi Sharma secured silver and bronze respectively in the women’s long jump with efforts of 5.25m. Harpal Singh Mann brought cheer to the home crowd by winning gold in the men’s triple jump with a best effort of 14.87m, while Jaskaran Singh of Ludhiana finished third. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ludhiana athletes made a mark in field events. Harleen Kaur and Pallvi Sharma secured silver and bronze respectively in the women’s long jump with efforts of 5.25m. Harpal Singh Mann brought cheer to the home crowd by winning gold in the men’s triple jump with a best effort of 14.87m, while Jaskaran Singh of Ludhiana finished third. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In the men’s 400m hurdles, Hardeep Kumar of Sangrur won gold in 51.98 seconds, followed by Nikhil Bhardwaj of SAS Nagar and Jashanjot Singh of Patiala.

The women’s 400m hurdles title was claimed by Gurdeep Kaur of Sangrur in 1:00.73, with Tasneem Kaur Dhillon of Barnala and Nandni Tiwari of Kapurthala completing the podium. In the women’s heptathlon, Ishpreet Kaur of Kapurthala dominated multiple segments, including the long jump, javelin throw and 800m. Ludhiana’s Jashandeep Kaur secured bronze in the long jump, along with a silver in the javelin throw.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}