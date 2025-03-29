Ludhiana: City lad Shubham Wadhwa strikes gold at Khelo India Para Games

Para table-tennis star Shubham Wadhwa has once again made Ludhiana proud by clinching the gold medal at the Khelo India Para Games 2025, held from March 24 to 26 in New Delhi. Showcasing his determination and skill, Wadhwa dominated the final match, defeating Rajasthan’s Madhuram by 3-0. Shubham Wadhwa won a gold medal in para table tennis in Khelo India Games, held in New Delhi. (HT Photo)

Despite health challenges, the champion remains unstoppable. “I am in my poorest health, but my passion for the game drives me to win these medals,” said Wadhwa. His latest victory adds to an incredible streak, with six medals in just one month, including four gold, one silver, and one bronze across various national and international tournaments.

Just days before his Khelo India triumph, Shubham bagged two gold medals at the UTT 2nd Para Table Tennis National Ranking Championship 2024-25, held from March 21 to 23 in Vadodara. Partnering with Haryana’s Ekta Bhyan in mixed doubles and Tamil Nadu’s JD Madan in men’s doubles, he delivered outstanding performances. He also secured a bronze medal in the singles category, further cementing his dominance in the sport.

Wadhwa’s national success follows a silver medal victory at the ITTF World Para Future Costa Brava Spanish Open earlier in March. Competing against athletes from 25 countries, he fought his way to the finals with a 3-2 win over Hungary in the quarterfinals and another 3-2 victory against France in the semis. However, he faced a tough challenge in the final, settling for silver after a 0-3 loss to a strong French opponent.

This latest achievement adds to Wadhwa’s long list of accolades. In November 2023, he secured gold in men’s singles Class-3 at the UTT Para Table Tennis National Ranking Championship in Indore. His golden run continued with three gold medals at the UTT Para Table Tennis National Championship in March 2023, followed by another gold in mixed doubles at the ITTF Fa40 Thailand Para Open in July.