Ludhiana: City players clinch 11 medals in table tennis tourney

Players from the city put up a stellar performance at the 65th State Table Tennis Tournament held in Jalandhar from December 5 to 9, clinching 9 individual medals and 2 team medals. A player being felicitated at the tournament in Jalandhar on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

In individual competitions, Naman Mehra clinched the title of men’s champion. Aryan Sachdeva claimed the title of U-17 boys champion, while Raghav Bhanot followed closely, finishing as the runner-up in the same category.

Gauranshi Uppal brought further pride to the city by securing the U-11 girls championship, continuing Ludhiana’s dominance in youth categories. Additionally, Kavya earned the second runner-up spot in the U-13 girls category, further reinforcing the city’s strong showing.

Ludhiana’s team events also saw impressive results.

The men’s team finished as the second runner-up, while the women’s team earned the runner-up position.

The U-19 boys’ and girls’ teams secured runner-up finishes. The U-15 girls team, too, earned a runner-up finish, while the U-15 boys team secured the second runner-up position.

The success of Ludhiana’s players was met with great pride by the district association officials. President HS Chathwal, vice-president Aswani Goyal, general secretary Manmeet Singh, and Treasurer Harjinder Singh congratulated the winners and participants for their outstanding efforts. They praised the players’ dedication and wished them continued success in future competitions.