Ludhiana civic body opens bids for four ambitious projects

The city municipal corporation on Tuesday opened technical bids for four development projects, including fixing UID number plates at properties and initiating work for setting up security equipment.

As many as seven companies have expressed interest in initiating the projects to be undertaken by the municipal corporation. The financial bids for the projects will be opened on Thursday.

Balwinder Singh, XEN B&R, said the tendering process was smooth. The technical bids are being reviewed to assess which company meets the conditions.

For final approval, the proposal will be tabled before the authorities for final approval during the finance and contract committee (F&CC) meeting. After this, the company would be issued a work order, he said.

Two companies have filed expression of interest for setting up of static compactors, while one company has come forward to initiate the work of fixing UID number plates at properties under the municipal corporation. Two companies each are vying to initiate work for setting up security equipment at district administrative complex and re-construction of swimming pool.

As many as 64 static compactors will be installed at 64 sites with a cost of ₹27.67 crore, while UID number plates will be installed at around 4.25 lakh properties with a cost of ₹4.75 crore.

As much as ₹66 lakh will be spent on setting up security equipment at district administrative complex which includes the office of deputy commissioner, district court complex and offices of police officials. Besides, door frame metal detectors and boom barriers will be installed at the entry points.

Earlier, the civic body was assigned to install close circuit television cameras (CCTVs) but now the police department is installing the CCTV cameras at the designated locations.

As much as ₹5.21 crore will be spent on the re-construction of MC swimming pool near Rakh Bagh.