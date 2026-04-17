...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ludhiana Civil Hospital expansion work misses deadline

The work was supposed to be completed by December 31 but the deadline was revised to March 31; now it is expected to finish by May 15, according to officials

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 07:14 am IST
By Rakshit Sharma, Ludhiana
Advertisement

The completion of construction work at the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) of the Ludhiana Civil Hospital has missed its second deadline. The expansion project includes eight new wards to take the bed capacity from 100 to 200 beds, an outpatient department (OPD) for kids, two new operation theatres (OTs), 14 private rooms, and a new lift.

The expansion project for the Mother and Child Hospital of the Civil Hospital includes eight new wards to take the bed capacity from 100 to 200 beds, an outpatient department for kids, two new operation theatres, 14 private rooms and a new lift.

The work was supposed to be completed by December 31 but the deadline was revised to March 31. Now, it is expected to finish by May 15.

Gurpinder Sandhu, sub-divisional officer, Punjab Health System Corporation, said that officials had to ensure that the construction work didn’t interrupt the daily operation of the facility. “Most of the work has been completed. The few remaining ones will be completed soon. We will start handing over the newly constructed portion to the authorities in phases soon,” he said.

The delay is also holding back the operationalisation of the fire safety system that was installed in the hospital between 2018 and 2024. While the system has been installed in the old building, the pipes have to be extended to the newly built portion.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana Civil Hospital expansion work misses deadline
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana Civil Hospital expansion work misses deadline
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.