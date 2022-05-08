Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana civil surgeon issues advisory against vector-borne diseases
chandigarh news

Ludhiana civil surgeon issues advisory against vector-borne diseases

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr SP Singh in the advisory said that the mosquito breeding season has already begun and advised that water not be allowed to stagnate
Ludhiana civil surgeon says that dengue fever is caused by the bite of a female mosquito, aedes aegypti, which breeds in the stagnant water. (Representative image/AFP)
Updated on May 08, 2022 12:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh has issued an advisory asking residents to protect themselves from vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria

The civil surgeon said that the mosquito breeding season has already begun. Dr Singh said that dengue fever is caused by the bite of a female mosquito, aedes aegypti, which breeds in the stagnant water of the trays behind coolers, pots, tyres, and refrigerators.

“We should not allow water to stagnate in and around our homes. The standing water should be cleaned on one day of the week as per the instructions of the health department. One should wear clothes covering farms and legs to prevent mosquito bites, sleep with mosquito nets at bedtime at night and also use mosquito repellents,” said Singh.

