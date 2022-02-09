Ludhiana clash: Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Bains arrested amid high drama

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) president and two-time MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains was arrested from the Ludhiana district courts complex amid high drama on Tuesday afternoon for his alleged involvement in a group clash that took place last evening.

The police sealed the court complex before taking Bains into custody for Monday’s clash in which three supporters of Kamaljit Singh Karwal, the Congress candidate from the Atam Nagar assembly constituency that the MLA represents, were injured.

This is the 16th FIR against Bains in the last 12 years. The Monday clash was the second such incident between the supporters of Bains and Karwal within a fortnight. A case of attempt to murder was lodged against Bains, son Ajaypreet Singh Bains, brothers Paramjit Singh Bains and Karamjit Singh Bains, party councillors Harvinder Kaler, Bitta and Swarndeep Singh Chahal, former councilor Gurpreet Khurana and supporters.

The violent clash that took place on Daba Road in the city around 8pm involved pelting of stones and firing of gunshots between the rival groups.

The complainant in the case, Gurvinder Singh, alleged that Bains and his son opened fire at Karwal and him, but they escaped unhurt. Karwal said he on Monday evening was holding a meeting with his supporters at his office on Daba Road when Bains, his son Ajaypreet Singh and more than 150 supporters armed with lathis and iron rods turned up.

The Congress leader said Bains and his men assaulted them besides opening fire before fleeing the spot. He said five vehicles, including his car, were vandalised.

On Tuesday afternoon, Simarjeet, who was underground, turned up at the mini-secretariat after his elder brother and Ludhiana (South) MLA Balwinder Singh Bains met police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar. Balwinder said the police commissioner assured him that Simarjeet will not be arrested and a reinvestigation will be held into the matter.

Then Simarjeet went to the new court complex to meet members of the district bar association. In the meantime, the police cordoned off the building and arrested him when he stepped out. His supporters tried to block the police vehicle carrying the legislator but were removed by the cops.

The FIR against Bains and others was registered under Sections 307, 427, 148, 149, 506, 188 of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act, Section 127 of Representation of People Act and Section 3 of the Epidemic Act.

Later in the night, the police released MLA Bains. His personal assistant (PA) confirmed the development. However, it was not clear what procedure was followed to release the legislator.

