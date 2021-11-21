Ludhiana: Class-11 student found dead in Sidhwan Canal

The body of an 18-year-old boy, who had gone missing four days ago, was fished out of Sidhwan Canal near South City on Saturday. He was a student of Class-11 in one of the government schools of the city.

Police say it appears to be a suicide case, but they are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain this.

As per the boy’s family, he had left home for school on November 16 and had been missing since then. His schoolteachers told the family that he had left his bag in the school.

Suspecting that someone may have kidnapped him, family members had filed a police complaint immediately after his disappearance.

On Friday, the police found the boy’s motorcycle parked near the canal and his phone lying in the dickey. Following this, they roped in some divers and started a search operation in the canal. On Saturday, they found the body in the canal near South City.

Family members, meanwhile, refused to believe that he killed himself. His classmates too said that he was last seen with one of his female classmates and appeared quite cheerful. “They were talking about table and music interests,” said the classmates, still in shock.

PAU station house officer, inspector Kamaldeep Singh said cops are investigating the case from all angles and are currently waiting for the post-mortem report for clarity.