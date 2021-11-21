Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Class-11 student found dead in Sidhwan Canal
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Class-11 student found dead in Sidhwan Canal

Ludhiana police say it appears to be a suicide case, but they are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain this; body of the student was fished out by divers on Saturday, four days after he went missing
On Friday, Ludhiana police found the boy’s motorcycle parked near the canal and his phone lying in the dickey. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
On Friday, Ludhiana police found the boy’s motorcycle parked near the canal and his phone lying in the dickey. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Nov 21, 2021 01:38 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The body of an 18-year-old boy, who had gone missing four days ago, was fished out of Sidhwan Canal near South City on Saturday. He was a student of Class-11 in one of the government schools of the city.

Police say it appears to be a suicide case, but they are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain this.

As per the boy’s family, he had left home for school on November 16 and had been missing since then. His schoolteachers told the family that he had left his bag in the school.

Suspecting that someone may have kidnapped him, family members had filed a police complaint immediately after his disappearance.

On Friday, the police found the boy’s motorcycle parked near the canal and his phone lying in the dickey. Following this, they roped in some divers and started a search operation in the canal. On Saturday, they found the body in the canal near South City.

Family members, meanwhile, refused to believe that he killed himself. His classmates too said that he was last seen with one of his female classmates and appeared quite cheerful. “They were talking about table and music interests,” said the classmates, still in shock.

PAU station house officer, inspector Kamaldeep Singh said cops are investigating the case from all angles and are currently waiting for the post-mortem report for clarity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out