Ludhiana: Class-3 student fractures head after falling into pit at govt school

A Class-3 student of Government Primary Smart School in Lalheri village suffered injuries on Friday after he fell into a 20-feet deep pit which had been dug at the school to install a borewell .

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to doctors at the Khanna civil hospital, the boy, Jagseer, suffered a minor skull fracture and he has been kept under observation for 72 hours.

As per sources, the pit was temporarily covered with a mesh, which broke after the boy accidentally jumped on it and he fell inside.

An electrician, Balwinder Singh, heard the boy’s cries and immediately rushed to rescue him. He jumped into the pit to rescue the child and tried to get him out using a rope, but the rope tore and Balwinder suffered injuries as well.

Later, the locals brought another rope and pulled out both of them. The rescue took around 30 minutes and the duo was rushed to Khanna civil hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The boy’s father Daljit Singh, said, “We found out about the accident after receiving a call from the hospital that my son is admitted with them.”

He blamed the school authorities for their negligence and said they found out that there were just two teachers present on the premises when the incident occurred. “It is the duty of school staff to stop children from playing in an area where construction work is underway but they did not take steps,” he said.

Daljit added that his son has suffered severe injuries to head, arms and other parts of the body. He also thanked Balwinder for his attempt to rescue Jagseer.

Sub-inspector Nachhtar Singh, station house officer at Khanna sadar police station, said the condition of the child is stable. He said that the statement of his parents has been recorded and further investigation is underway.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}