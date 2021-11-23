Ludhiana: Classical music festival held

The ninth annual Sangeet Sammelan was held at Gurdwara Shri Bhaini Sahib on Monday on the 101st birth anniversary of Satguru Jagjit Singh, the former head of Namdhari sect.

Satguru Uday Singh, head of the sect, inaugurated the Sangeet Sammelan by lighting the lamp followed by a presentation by Mansa Singh on tabla who was supported by Ganga Singh on dilruba.

Renowned Sarangi player Momin Khan Niazi mesmerised the audience with his performance. Amid hearty applause from the audience, famous classical vocalist Vidushi Kaushiki Charkarborty enthralled the audience with her beautiful voice. She was ably supported by pandit Ajay Joglekar on harmonium and pandit Ojas Adhiya on tabla.

Ragi Balwant Singh and press secretary Lakhveer Singh Baddowal said that the music fest is held every year and thousands of music admirers attend and relish the performances of the artists spread over 2-3 days.