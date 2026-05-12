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Ludhiana: Classmate’s family arrested for thrashing student to death

An FIR has been registered against five accused, while two more suspects, including the girl’s father, remain absconding

Published on: May 12, 2026 04:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Police say the 20-year-old was attacked by girl’s relatives, two accused on the run

The accused in the custody of Samrala police on Monday. (HT Photo)

Three persons have been arrested on charges of beating a Class 11 student to death after he went to meet a female classmate in Samrala in the wee hours of Sunday, police said on Monday.

An FIR has been registered against five accused, while two more suspects, including the girl’s father, remain absconding.

The deceased Feroze Ali, 20, was a resident of Garhi Fazal village.

Police said he was allegedly assaulted with sharp-edged weapons and had sustained severe internal injuries during the attack.

He later died due to excessive bleeding.

The arrested accused are Sarabjit Singh of Bhagwanpura village in Samrala, Jatinder Singh of Mansoorpura village in Khamanon, and Arshdeep Singh of Pawat village in Machhiwara.

Police said all accused are relatives of the girl and raids are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

According to police, on the night of the incident, the girl stepped out of her house to meet Feroze, after which family members followed her to the spot.

Other accused allegedly also gathered at the spot and assaulted him.

Police said the victim sustained injuries from sharp-edged weapons and later succumbed to excessive bleeding.

Weapons recovered, probe on

The SP said the weapons allegedly used in the crime had been seized on the disclosure of the arrested accused.

Further investigation is underway to identify and arrest the remaining suspects.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Classmate’s family arrested for thrashing student to death
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Classmate’s family arrested for thrashing student to death
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