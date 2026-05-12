Ludhiana: Classmate’s family arrested for thrashing student to death

Police say the 20-year-old was attacked by girl’s relatives, two accused on the run

The accused in the custody of Samrala police on Monday. (HT Photo)

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Three persons have been arrested on charges of beating a Class 11 student to death after he went to meet a female classmate in Samrala in the wee hours of Sunday, police said on Monday.

An FIR has been registered against five accused, while two more suspects, including the girl’s father, remain absconding.

The deceased Feroze Ali, 20, was a resident of Garhi Fazal village.

Police said he was allegedly assaulted with sharp-edged weapons and had sustained severe internal injuries during the attack.

He later died due to excessive bleeding.

The arrested accused are Sarabjit Singh of Bhagwanpura village in Samrala, Jatinder Singh of Mansoorpura village in Khamanon, and Arshdeep Singh of Pawat village in Machhiwara.

Police said all accused are relatives of the girl and raids are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

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{{^usCountry}} Body recovered from Paprodi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Body recovered from Paprodi Road {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Superintendent of police (detective) Pawanjit Chaudhary said the victim’s body was found at an abandoned place on Paprodi Road in Samrala on Sunday morning. Later, Haider Ali approached the police and identified the deceased as his brother. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Superintendent of police (detective) Pawanjit Chaudhary said the victim’s body was found at an abandoned place on Paprodi Road in Samrala on Sunday morning. Later, Haider Ali approached the police and identified the deceased as his brother. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Based on his statement, the Samrala police registered an FIR against five accused under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (criminal acts committed by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on his statement, the Samrala police registered an FIR against five accused under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (criminal acts committed by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The officer said special teams were immediately constituted to investigate the case and trace those involved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officer said special teams were immediately constituted to investigate the case and trace those involved. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Relationship angle surfaces in probe {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Relationship angle surfaces in probe {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During investigation, police found that Feroze Ali was allegedly in a relationship with a girl who was his classmate and used to meet her at night. Investigators said one of the accused had allegedly informed the girl’s family about the meetings, following which her movements were being monitored. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During investigation, police found that Feroze Ali was allegedly in a relationship with a girl who was his classmate and used to meet her at night. Investigators said one of the accused had allegedly informed the girl’s family about the meetings, following which her movements were being monitored. {{/usCountry}}

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According to police, on the night of the incident, the girl stepped out of her house to meet Feroze, after which family members followed her to the spot.

Other accused allegedly also gathered at the spot and assaulted him.

Police said the victim sustained injuries from sharp-edged weapons and later succumbed to excessive bleeding.

Weapons recovered, probe on

The SP said the weapons allegedly used in the crime had been seized on the disclosure of the arrested accused.

Further investigation is underway to identify and arrest the remaining suspects.

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