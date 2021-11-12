Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana clocks six Covid cases, one death
chandigarh news

Ludhiana clocks six Covid cases, one death

Six persons tested positive for Covid while one death was reported due to complications related to the virus in Ludhiana on Thursday
There are currently 24 active cases of Covid in the Ludhiana district. (Image for representational purpose)
Updated on Nov 12, 2021 02:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Six persons tested positive for Covid while one death was reported due to complications related to the virus in Ludhiana on Thursday.

It was on September 22 when the district had reported six infections on a single day. The lone casualty reported on Thursday was a 50-year-old woman from Ramgarh Bhullar in Jagraon town. She was undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital. The Thursday fatality has taken the district death toll to 2,108.

While a total of 87,634 people have been infected with the virus, 85,502 residents of the district have successfully defeated the contagion.

There are currently 24 active cases in the district.

29 dengue cases reported

Twenty-nine cases of dengue were reported on Thursday which took the total count of infections to 1,514, 1,122 of which have been detected in the city alone. The number of suspected cases registered in the city is 3,745.

