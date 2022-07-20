Ludhiana | Close shave for one as part of MC building collapses

A tailor had a narrow escape after a small extended portion (chhajja) of the municipal corporation’s (MC) dilapidated building collapsed near the Clock Tower after witnessing rainfall on Wednesday.

The civic body’s night shelter is situated on the first floor of the building, while a number of shops are situated on the ground floor.

As per the nearby shopkeepers, the building is over four-decade-old and is lying in dilapidated condition for a long time. A tailor, who installs a sewing machine outside the building, had a narrow escape as he stepped away from the spot seconds before the portion collapsed. The sewing machine got severly damaged.

After the incident, the nearby shopkeepers demanded that the MC should take corrective steps to repair or demolish the building to avoid any untoward incident in future.

One of the shopkeepers, Jasmeet Singh, said, “The building is over four-decade-old and the windows’ glass had also fallen down, a few years back.”

“ The tailor stepped aside from the spot after a few stones fell from the roof of the building and after a few seconds, the extended portion of the roof collapsed,” he said, adding that the MC should take corrective steps to repair the building or demolish the same if it is unsafe; a few MC employees also have their offices on the second floor of the building.

Meanwhile, the MC officials said the building would be inspected and corrective steps would be taken.

MC zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain said, “It is not confirmed whether the building is unsafe or not, and the officials of the building and roads department of the MC have been directed to check the building, following which the corrective steps will be taken so that no such incident is reported in future.”

Over 150 unsafe buildings are situated in different parts of the city. Portions of a number of unsafe buildings have collapsed in the past, especially during the rainy season, and a 70-year-old man had also died after a portion of an unsafe building collapsed in Thapran mohalla in 2015.