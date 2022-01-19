Ludhiana | Close shave for two as car bursts into flames

It was a close shave for two persons after the car they were travelling in burst into flames on Kitchlu Nagar main road near Dhami Eye Hospital on Tuesday.

The car belongs to chartered accountant, Ramesh Agarwal, and two of his employees were in the car when the fire broke out at around 1.30pm.

The car was relatively new, and been purchased last year. Agarwal said, “It is unclear why the fire broke out. My staff had come to the market to purchase medicines when the incident took place. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The car is insured.”

Eyewitnesses said the driver of the vehicle tried to open the bonnet when he spotted flames erupting from the engine. However, he was unable to do so because of the heat. Shopkeepers and bank staff in the area tried to douse the flames with fire extinguishers, but to no avail.

Sub-fire officer Navrang Singh said a fire tender from the Haibowal fire station was rushed to the spot, and two tenders from other stations were also summoned as precautionary measure. “The flames were doused in a short time, and no injury or casualty was reported from the spot.”

The reason for the fire incident is yet to be ascertained. A video of the incident is also doing the rounds on social media.