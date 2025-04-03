Ludhiana: CM to open world skill campus in city today

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and education minister Harjot Singh Bains will inaugurate the World Skill Campus of Excellence (spread over 20 acres) and the newly renovated Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Ludhiana on Thursday. Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains and Manish Sisodia during the rally in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The initiative, backed by Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, aims to transform skill education in the state.

Sahney, a Padma Shri awardee, has played a pivotal role in upgrading ITI, Ludhiana, by contributing ₹2 crore from his MPLAD fund and an additional ₹70 lakh from his personal resources. The institute now boasts cutting-edge facilities, including robotic welders, 3D printers, CNC machines, digital classrooms, and advanced labs, offering 37 industry-aligned courses.

Additionally, Sahney revived the underutilised Multi Skill Development Centre (MSDC), investing ₹2.5 crore to convert it into a Skill Centre of Excellence. The centre now provides free NSDC-accredited courses in AI, aviation, hospitality, agriculture, fashion design, nursing, and more.

“These courses will empower Ludhiana’s youth with employable skills at zero cost,” said Sahney. “I will personally bear all operational expenses, including trainers’ salaries, to ensure sustainability.”

The World Skill Campus is set to train and place over 5,000 students annually, addressing the state’s skill gap and boosting job opportunities. “This is a leap towards making Punjab a hub for skilled professionals,” Sahney added.