Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: CM to open world skill campus in city today

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 03, 2025 06:14 AM IST

The initiative, backed by Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, aims to transform skill education in the state; the World Skill Campus is set to train and place over 5,000 students annually, addressing the state’s skill gap and boosting job opportunities

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and education minister Harjot Singh Bains will inaugurate the World Skill Campus of Excellence (spread over 20 acres) and the newly renovated Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Ludhiana on Thursday.

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains and Manish Sisodia during the rally in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains and Manish Sisodia during the rally in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The initiative, backed by Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, aims to transform skill education in the state.

Sahney, a Padma Shri awardee, has played a pivotal role in upgrading ITI, Ludhiana, by contributing 2 crore from his MPLAD fund and an additional 70 lakh from his personal resources. The institute now boasts cutting-edge facilities, including robotic welders, 3D printers, CNC machines, digital classrooms, and advanced labs, offering 37 industry-aligned courses.

Additionally, Sahney revived the underutilised Multi Skill Development Centre (MSDC), investing 2.5 crore to convert it into a Skill Centre of Excellence. The centre now provides free NSDC-accredited courses in AI, aviation, hospitality, agriculture, fashion design, nursing, and more.

“These courses will empower Ludhiana’s youth with employable skills at zero cost,” said Sahney. “I will personally bear all operational expenses, including trainers’ salaries, to ensure sustainability.”

The World Skill Campus is set to train and place over 5,000 students annually, addressing the state’s skill gap and boosting job opportunities. “This is a leap towards making Punjab a hub for skilled professionals,” Sahney added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: CM to open world skill campus in city today
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On