Ludhiana: CMC faculty exude optimism as commission approves 100 MBBS seats

Professor Jeyaraj D Pandian, principal of the Christian Medical College (CMCL) on Friday announced, with imbued optimism, the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) approval to increase the number of MBBS seats available at the institution from 75 to 100.

Dr William Bhatti, director of the CMCL, used the occasion to offer his appreciation for the efforts made by the institution’s staff over the years. He also thanked the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) and the Government of Punjab for their support in obtaining the approvals.

Dr Raj Bahadur, vice-chancellor, and Dr Pandian, a faculty member, also lauded the administration, saying the increase in the number of seats will embolden the CMC’s efforts to ensure the right number of healthcare professionals are available in rural areas as well.

“The CMCL trains graduates to work in 148 affiliated Christian Mission Hospitals in our country. Many of these hospitals are serving in underdeveloped regions of the nation,” the latter said.

Dr Abhilasha Williams and Dr Shereen Varghese, faculty members, highlighted the CMCL’s student-support programmes on the campus, saying that by promoting extracurricular activities the institution helps the students achieve holistic development.

The CMCL has been training faculty members from other medical colleges in India through a nodal centre and the CMCL-FAIMER Regional Institute. Dr Monika Sharma, co-convener of nodal centre, informed that they provide training for various components of MBBS’ new competency-based curriculum including new assessment methods, internal assessment, e-learning, curriculum planning and implementation, and educational research.

Dr Pandian, vice-principal of the CMCL, also stressed on the significance of the new curriculum while expressing hope that the increase in seats would draw students from across the country.