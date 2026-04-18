Ludhiana: College student attacked, robbed; four arrested

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a college student near Birmi village along the Sidhwan Canal on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

Police have arrested four of the accused, while efforts are underway to nab others. (HT File)

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According to police, the victim, Vikas Kapoor, a resident of Kitchlu Nagar, had stopped near the Birmi bridge to wait for a friend before heading out for coffee. According to his complaint, a group of men arrived on two motorcycles and approached his vehicle.

Kapoor alleged that the accused asked him to step out of the car and, upon his refusal, began vandalising the vehicle with blunt weapons. “I stepped out to stop them, but they caught hold of me and started beating me,” he told the police.

The assailants allegedly thrashed him and snatched his wallet, gold bracelet and gold chain before fleeing the spot. Following his complaint, a case was registered at the PAU police station. Investigating officer ASI Amarjeet Singh said an FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to snatching, mischief causing damage, and acts committed with common intention. The accused have been identified as Karan Singh of Pratap Singh Wala, Joban of Birmi village, Harshdeep Singh and Gopi, both residents of Pratap Singh Wala, and Harman Singh of Malakpur.

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{{^usCountry}} Police have arrested four of the accused, while efforts are underway to nab others. Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was targeted as he was alone at the spot, the investigating officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have arrested four of the accused, while efforts are underway to nab others. Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was targeted as he was alone at the spot, the investigating officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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