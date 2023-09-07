Ludhiana: College student held for blackmailing 17-year-old girl for money

A college student was on Thursday arrested for allegedly blackmailing a 17-year-old girl for money and posting morphed pictures of her on various social networking sites.

The accused, identified as Prince Gautam, 21, of Laxmi Nagar, also sent a QR code to the victim on Instagram, asking her to transfer ₹4,000 to his account.

After the father of the victim filed a complaint, the police traced the accused through the QR code and arrested him.

The complainant stated that the accused had created a fake account on Instagram in the name of his daughter and started chatting with their relatives and her friends.

Meanwhile, the accused sent a message to his daughter and demanded ₹4,000. The accused sent a QR code to her and asked her to transfer the money. He also threatened that if he did not send him money, he would make lewd pictures of her viral on social networking sites.

“When my daughter refused to send him money, the accused morphed her pictures and posted them on Instagram from different accounts. The accused also sent the morphed pictures of his daughter to her friends with objectionable messages,” said the complainant.

Inspector Gaganpreet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 354D (stalking), 465 (forgery), 471 ( using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 474 ( having possession of document described in section 466 or 467, knowing it to be forged and intending to use it as genuine), 500 (defamation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC, sections 66E (violation of privacy), 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form), 67A (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc in electronic form.), 67B (publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) of the Information and Technology Act has been lodged against the accused at Division number 2 police station.

