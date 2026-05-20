...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ludhiana college teachers’ body alleges PU administration of negligence over 7th pay benefits

In a letter addressed to the vice chancellor, the association raised serious concerns over the alleged indifferent attitude of the vice chancellor and the dean

Published on: May 20, 2026 03:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Advertisement

The association of united college teachers (AUCT) has accused the Panjab University (PU) administration of negligence and inaction regarding the long-pending issue of implementation of the 7th Pay Commission benefits for teachers in affiliated colleges of the university.

The teachers’ body alleged that even after more than 90 days of the deadline, no concrete action has been taken. (HT File)

In a letter addressed to the vice chancellor, the association raised serious concerns over the alleged indifferent attitude of the vice chancellor and the dean, college development council (DCDC), regarding the non-implementation of revised pay scales and allowances for teachers working in affiliated colleges.

According to the letter written by AUCT general secretary Jaspal Singh, the university had repeatedly directed its affiliated colleges to implement the benefits of the 7th Pay Commission after the state government approved the revised pay scales with effect from September 28, 2022. However, despite several circulars and reminders, most colleges allegedly failed to comply fully with the orders.

The association further claimed that during a meeting held on December 2, 2025, the vice chancellor had assured an AUCT delegation that strict action, including possible disaffiliation of non-compliant colleges, would be initiated by January 31, 2026. College principals were also expected to present salary records of their teaching staff before the university authorities.

 
panjab university 7th pay commission
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana college teachers’ body alleges PU administration of negligence over 7th pay benefits
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana college teachers’ body alleges PU administration of negligence over 7th pay benefits
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.