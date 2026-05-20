Ludhiana college teachers’ body alleges PU administration of negligence over 7th pay benefits

The association of united college teachers (AUCT) has accused the Panjab University (PU) administration of negligence and inaction regarding the long-pending issue of implementation of the 7th Pay Commission benefits for teachers in affiliated colleges of the university. The teachers’ body alleged that even after more than 90 days of the deadline, no concrete action has been taken. (HT File)

In a letter addressed to the vice chancellor, the association raised serious concerns over the alleged indifferent attitude of the vice chancellor and the dean, college development council (DCDC), regarding the non-implementation of revised pay scales and allowances for teachers working in affiliated colleges.

According to the letter written by AUCT general secretary Jaspal Singh, the university had repeatedly directed its affiliated colleges to implement the benefits of the 7th Pay Commission after the state government approved the revised pay scales with effect from September 28, 2022. However, despite several circulars and reminders, most colleges allegedly failed to comply fully with the orders.

The association further claimed that during a meeting held on December 2, 2025, the vice chancellor had assured an AUCT delegation that strict action, including possible disaffiliation of non-compliant colleges, would be initiated by January 31, 2026. College principals were also expected to present salary records of their teaching staff before the university authorities.

However, the teachers’ body alleged that even after more than 90 days of the deadline, no concrete action has been taken.

The report, according to AUCT, paints a ‘dismal picture’ of compliance among affiliated colleges. Out of 210 affiliated colleges, only 138 reportedly submitted the required information to the university. Of these, nearly 87% admitted non-compliance with university directives, while the remaining colleges allegedly failed to implement the revised pay structure completely.

The association alleged that many private college managements have not extended the full benefits of the revised pay scales, including dearness allowance, house rent allowance, medical allowance, provident fund and retiral benefits such as gratuity and leave encashment, particularly to unaided teachers.

In the letter, the association held the university administration accountable for the continued injustice faced by teachers awaiting revised salaries and benefits and has requested for an immediate action.