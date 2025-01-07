Ludhiana: Commuters hassled on Day 2 of state bus strike

After two days of severe disruptions, commuters in Ludhiana and surrounding areas can finally breathe a sigh of relief, as state-owned buses will resume operations on all routes starting Wednesday. The resumption follows a decision by the Punjab Roadways, Punbus, and PRTC contractual workers’ union to defer their planned three-day strike. This decision came after a meeting with chief minister Bhagwant Mann scheduled for January 15. Commuters stranded at the bus strike in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The ongoing strike had caused significant inconvenience, particularly for passengers travelling on interstate routes.

On the second day of the strike, many public buses, especially those operating from Ludhiana, remained non-operational. The buses that typically cover around 16 major interstate routes, including destinations like Jammu, Katra, Udhampur, Manali, Dharamshala, Jaipur, and Haridwar, were largely grounded. Only the Delhi route was partially operational.

The strike forced many commuters to turn to trains for relief.

Vikas Kumar, heading to Karnal, shared his inconvenience. “I came here to visit my family, but returning home has been a struggle. Public buses are unavailable, and private operators are charging ₹600 for a trip that usually costs ₹185. Trains are the only reasonable option.”

Working women, especially those benefiting from the free travel scheme, also faced difficulties.

With offices reopening after the Gurpurb holiday, overcrowding at bus stands became an additional issue.

Gurkirat Kaur, a 23-year-old commuter heading to Jalandhar, voiced her frustration, saying, “Private operators are charging higher fares, and their buses make too many stops, causing delays. Public buses are more affordable and convenient, especially with the free travel scheme for women.”

The strike also led to the cancellation of many planned trips, as passengers were left with limited travel options.

Priyanka, who had planned to travel to Jaipur, said: “Public buses are my preferred choice due to their convenience, but with the strike disrupting services, I had no option but to put my plans on hold.”

Navraj Batish, general manager of Punjab Roadways, revealed that only 40 to 45 buses operated by regular staff were in service on Tuesday, out of the usual 244. This limited operation resulted in a significant revenue loss, estimated to be at least 50%, severely impacting the department’s financial health, he added.