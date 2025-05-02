Ludhiana: Complete failure of law and order in city, says Channi

Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and other senior Congress leaders targeted the Punjab government over law-and-order situation on Thursday. Channi, while launching a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, alleged “complete failure” of the law and order following two consecutive robbery incidents in Ludhiana. Channi, along with senior leaders Rana Gurjeet Singh and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, visited the victims and accused the state government of abandoning citizens while deploying police to protect visiting AAP leaders from Delhi. Ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi with other Congress leaders in a Kitchlu Nagar store that was recently robbed. (HT Photo)

The leaders met shopkeeper and residents at Kitchlu Nagar, where a departmental store was looted by four armed assailants on Wednesday. The Congress delegation expressed concern that the robbery took place just steps away from Kitchlu Nagar police post and in the neighborhood of Trident Group chairman Rajinder Gupta, who holds cabinet rank status.

“It is shocking that criminals are operating fearlessly, even in high-security zones. The AAP government has completely failed to maintain law and order,” said Channi. He added that while robbers roam freely, police personnel are busy ensuring the security of Delhi AAP leaders camping in Ludhiana after the party’s recent electoral setback. Joining Channi were Congress heavyweights Sham Sunder Arora, Pargat Singh, Bikram Singh Mofar, Laadi Sherowalia and Sukhjit Singh Kaka Lohgarh. The leaders also visited another victim of robbery and assault in the city in Gurdev Nagar, one of the posh localities of the city, reaffirming their concern over what they called an alarming spike in urban crime.

“There is fear in the streets, and people have lost faith in the system,” said Rana Gurjeet Singh.

Bharat Bhushan Ashu added that criminals seem emboldened due to lack of enforcement and visible policing.