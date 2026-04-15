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Ludhiana: Computer science big gainer as Welcome Life removed from school curriculum

The move not only increases instructional time for the subject but also makes it academically more significant

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 04:22 am IST
By Akanksha Attri Arora, Ludhiana
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In a shift that underscores the Punjab government’s growing emphasis on digital learning, government schools in Ludhiana have discontinued the moral science-based subject ‘Welcome Life’ for classes 11 and 12 and reassigned its teaching hours to computer science, following a directive from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

Government school students attending a class in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

According to the SCERT letter (a copy with HT) that has been sent to all district education officers, computer science will now be allotted two theory periods and three practical periods per week for both Classes 11 and 12, replacing the time earlier dedicated to ‘welcome life’, which had been part of the curriculum for nearly five years. The move not only increases instructional time for the subject but also makes it academically more significant, with computer science marks now set to be directly included in students’ final examination results.

Speaking on the development, Vishwakirat Kahlon, principal of the School of Eminence in Model Town and Jawahar Nagar, said the decision aims to strengthen a subject that is already compulsory up to Class 12. “The idea is to give more importance to computer science.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Computer science big gainer as Welcome Life removed from school curriculum
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Computer science big gainer as Welcome Life removed from school curriculum
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