Ludhiana: Confirmed ASIs seek local rank promotions

As many as 2,500 confirmed assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) serving in Ludhiana police have sent a representation to Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav through police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu seeking a local rank promotion to the post of sub-inspector.

The ASIs, most of whom are in their early 50s, said they had been promoted in 2021 after taking the requisite test. As per the current promotion criteria, they will have to serve for at least six years as ASI before they are promoted again and most of them will be retired by then. They said if they are given a local rank promotion, it will also not put additional financial burden on the state government.

ASI Sanjeev Arora, who is pursuing the case on behalf of other ASIs, said they had joined the force in 1992 as constables and were eligible to appear for the B1 test for promotion to head constable after three years of service. But, the police department did not conduct the B1 test from 1995 to 2000, hence slowing their career progress.

At present, at least 32,500 police personnel are serving the department as ASIs, out of which only 2,500 are confirmed ASIs, while 30,000 are originally constables or head constables, who were given local rank of ASIs and are still drawing salary as per their original rank.

The ASIs had met inspector general (IG, headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill over the issue and also sent a representation to DGP on Wednesday.

Difference between confirmed and local rank

Police personnel who get promoted after clearing tests and other formalities are “confirmed” and receive an increase in salary and responsibility. Local rank promotion is accorded on basis of length of service and does not result in increase in pay or responsibility.

Local rank officials can only investigate crimes which result in imprisonment up to three years, while confirmed cops can conduct probe in heinous crimes.

