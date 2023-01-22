Ludhiana: Congestion at Ferozepur road takes toll on businesses

A number of commercial establishments on the under-construction portion of the city’s commercial artery, Ferozepur road, have recorded a negative impact on their businesses due to the regular traffic chaos and congestion amid the ongoing construction of an elevated road project being undertaken by the National Highway Authority of India(NHAI).

The stretch, which has various showrooms, malls and hotels, is under construction since October 2017, under the latest phase of the construction since Bhai Bala Intersection has been closed and traffic coming from and going towards Bharat Nagar chowk and Aarti chowk has been shifted on the slip roads.

The owners of the outlets housed between Aarti chowk and Bhai Bala intersection said that the routine congestion on the road and delay in the completion of the project has caused a massive dip in the footfall of the customers.

They added that as the road witnesses regular traffic bottlenecks and lies in a dilapidated state, customers prefer going to other markets which are more approachable and have better parking options.

Manoj Chatly, who owns an outlet of home furnishing products, said as the road remains clogged with vehicles during the peak morning and evening hours, customers have a tough time making their way his shop and most of the time get stuck in jams.

“This portion of the road used to be the hub of shoppers as it is also very close to the Ghumar mandi market and connects several posh areas of the city.” He said that the football at his shop has been hit by around 40 percent.

Several shopkeepers also complained about the indifferent attitude of the authorities towards them, alleging that they have not taken any measures to clear the construction residue, repair the slip road and stop the leakage in the

sewage.

Vikas Mittal, who manages a showroom selling electrical goods, said that even after repeated attempts of bringing the matter to the notice of local authorities, the slip road has not been repaired. He said that the water leaking from the sewage has made the situation worse.

He said that his showroom has recorded around a 50 per cent decline in the number of customers, adding that proper parking arrangements should be created and the menace of illegal parking on the road should be curbed.

However, several business owners also underlined the long-term benefits of the project.

Jassi Khangura, owner of Park Plaza hotel which is located near the Bhai Bala Intersection, said that every major infrastructural project comes with temporary hassles but in the long run, the project is going to be beneficial both for businesses and commuters.

He said that the accommodation business remains unaffected by the project as it is based on people’s choices and preferences, but the approachability certainly impacts when it comes to food.

Krishan Lal Sachdeva, project director of the NHAI,said that required measures will be taken for the convenience of the commuters. The elevated road project extending from Samrala Chowk to Octroi on Ferozepur Road began in October 2017. While it was supposed to be completed by 2020 initially, the deadline has now been pushed to July 2023.