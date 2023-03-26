Ludhiana Congress leaders protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

District Congress leaders and workers staged a protest against the Union government over disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, near Congress Bhawan in Ludhian on Sunday.

Congress leaders during protest in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The Congress leaders, including member of parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu, former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, former MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid and district Congress president Sanjeev Talwar also joined the protest held between 10 am to 5 pm.

Speaking during the protest, Ravneet Singh Bittu said the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had gained popularity after the Bharat Jodo Yatra has been deliberately targeted for speaking against the government. The Congress leader also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state for failing to maintain the law and order situation in Punjab.