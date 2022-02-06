Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Congress supporter assaulted, claims LIP leader’s role
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Congress supporter assaulted, claims LIP leader’s role

The victim Sarbjit Singh Mangat, 46, of Gobind Nagar of Shimlapuri, said Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) supporters were behind the assault and filed a complaint at the Marado police post.
The Congress supporter sustained multiple injuries during the attack and had to get stitches after the alleged attack by LIP supporter. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Feb 06, 2022 01:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Unidentified assailants allegedly assaulted a Congress supporter near the sub-registrar’s office on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road on Saturday evening.

They later fled the spot, leaving him injured.

The victim Sarbjit Singh Mangat, 46, of Gobind Nagar of Shimlapuri, said Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) supporters were behind the assault and filed a complaint at the Marado police post.

Sarbjit said he was a Lok Insaaf Party worker earlier and had joined Congress a year ago. He handles the social media accounts of Congress candidate from Atam Nagar constituency Kawaljit Karwal. He had uploaded some posts on social networking websites attacking LIP chief and MLA Simarjit Singh Bains.

The victim said he was returning from a wedding when a group of iron rod- wielding masked men attacked him near the sub-registrar office and threatened him against sharing any content on Bains on social networking sites.

The victim sustained multiple injuries during the attack.

Assistant sub-inspector Subhash Kumar, in-charge of the Marado police post, said the police will lodge an FIR after an investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP