Ludhiana: Congress supporter assaulted, claims LIP leader’s role

Unidentified assailants allegedly assaulted a Congress supporter near the sub-registrar’s office on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road on Saturday evening.

They later fled the spot, leaving him injured.

The victim Sarbjit Singh Mangat, 46, of Gobind Nagar of Shimlapuri, said Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) supporters were behind the assault and filed a complaint at the Marado police post.

Sarbjit said he was a Lok Insaaf Party worker earlier and had joined Congress a year ago. He handles the social media accounts of Congress candidate from Atam Nagar constituency Kawaljit Karwal. He had uploaded some posts on social networking websites attacking LIP chief and MLA Simarjit Singh Bains.

The victim said he was returning from a wedding when a group of iron rod- wielding masked men attacked him near the sub-registrar office and threatened him against sharing any content on Bains on social networking sites.

The victim sustained multiple injuries during the attack.

Assistant sub-inspector Subhash Kumar, in-charge of the Marado police post, said the police will lodge an FIR after an investigation.