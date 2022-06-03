Ludhiana | Congress workers pay tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala

To pay tribute to slain singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress workers and councillors, led by former MLA (Ludhiana East) Sanjay Talwar, organised a candle march from Tibba road till Samrala chowk on Friday evening.

Talwar slammed the state government over deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state and its decision to withdraw the security cover of Sidhu Moose Wala at a time when the singer was receiving continuous threats. He demanded that justice should be served and the accused should be put behind the bars at the earliest.

Opposition shedding crocodile tears, politicising the issue: AAP MLA

At a time when the opposition is lambasting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the murder of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moose Wala, AAP MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi said the traditional parties are shedding crocodile tears and are trying to score by politicising the issue.

Addressing the media on Friday, Pappi alleged that shows of singers were organised in jails during the tenure of traditional parties, including Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and now they are doing politics over the issue, which is condemnable.

“AAP is committed to eradicate the drug menace and ensure peace in the state, while these traditional parties— rejected by public during Assembly elections— are trying to politicise the issue. The accused will surely be put behind the bars and people have faith in the AAP government led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann,” the legislator said.