Ludhiana | Construction of roads, footpaths in city’s ward number 64 start

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Ashok Prashar Pappi and Madan Lal Bagga, from Ludhiana Central and North respectively, on Sunday inaugurated the construction work of footpaths and concrete roads in different streets of ward number 64.

The project is estimated to cost around ₹1.02 crore. The cement concrete (PCC) road will be constructed in Karimpura Bazar, Kucha Mansa Ram, Prem Gali, PCO Thapar street and Gurudwara Kalgidhar road. Moreover, footpaths will be constructed on both sides of roads.

During the inauguration, the area councillor Rakesh Prashar was also present.

Prashar said the work order of around ₹1 crore to recarpet roads in Field Ganj has also passed and the work will begin soon.