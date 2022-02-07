Ludhiana: Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission orders retailer to pay compensation for selling defective earphones

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered Reliance Retail Limited to pay ₹2,500 compensation to a complainant for failing to offer a replacement or refund for a pair of defective earphones in the warranty period. The commission also ordered the company to refund the cost of the product.

Sahil Arora of Rishi Nagar had submitted a complaint against Reliance Retail Limited (Formerly Reliance Fresh Limited), Rishi Nagar, through its manager (Opposite Party-1) and against Reliance Retail Limited, Taluka Bhawandi, district Thane, through its authorised person (Opposite Party-2).

The complainant claimed that the company refused to address his grievance after a pair of earphones, purchased in 2018 stopped functioning within the warranty period.

In his complaint, Arora had sought a refund of the amount paid for the earphones along with ₹50,000 compensation.

The opposite parties reverted by saying that they were not the manufacturer of the product in question, nor were they involved in marketing, packaging of the product.

The Commission, however, observed in its order that since the product was made in China and it was imported and marketed by the opposing parties, they were liable for taking responsibility for any defect.

“The product carried a warranty of six months; the OPs cannot eschew their liability saying that they are not manufacturers of the product. Undisputedly, the product went out of order within just one month of its purchase. Instead of repairing or replacing the same, the OPs have taken a stand that they are not responsible for either replacement or repair as they are not the manufacturers of the product”, the order read.

The commission ordered the opposing parties to either replace the product or to refund the cost of the product, while also compensating the complainant with ₹2,500.