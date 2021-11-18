Ludhiana: Contractual MC employees’ protest enters Day 5

Ludhiana municipal corporation employees, under the banner of Municipal Karamchari Dal, continued their protest against the state government seeking regularisation of services on Wednesday for the fifth consecutive day outside the Zone-A office.

They burnt the effigy of finance minister Manpreet Badal and also condemned the lathi-charge on protesting sanitary staff by the police in Moga on Wednesday. The protesting employees stated that the Moga incident will be the last nail in the coffin of the Congress government in the state.

Accusing the government of discrimination against contractual employees of the MC by not involving them in the list of 36,000 employees to be regularised in the state, the union leaders stated that the protest will continue till their demand is met.

Chairman of the union, Vijay Danav, said that the lathi-charge on protesting employees in Moga has showed the real face of the Congress government. “Chief minister (CM) Charanjit Channi is trying to woo the SC community, but on the other hand the employees are being denied their rights. We will continue the protest until the employees are regularised and the effigy of deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa will be burned on Thursday,” Danav said.

Members of the Municipal Employees’ Sangharsh Committee also condemned the lathi-charge on protesting employees in Moga. Chairman of the union, Ashwani Sahota, demanded that the government should take strict action against the police officials who ordered the lathi-charge.