Ludhiana: Cops arrest 106, register 44 FIRs

The Ludhiana commissionerate police arrested 106 people and registered 44 FIRs during a citywide anti-crime crackdown under ‘Operation Prahar-3’ on Sunday. The pre-dawn operation, aimed at curbing organised crime and drug trafficking, also led to the seizure of narcotics, illegal firearms, stolen vehicles and other contraband. Police checking a car in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Launched at 4 am, the operation saw police teams simultaneously raiding locations linked to gangsters, proclaimed offenders, drug traffickers and other habitual offenders, while vehicle checkpoints were set up across the city to intercept suspects and verify suspicious vehicles.

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said 60 teams comprising around 360 police personnel searched 166 locations across the commissionerate.

The raids focused on the hideouts of gangsters, their associates and other anti-social elements, including accused persons out on bail who were allegedly involved in criminal activities.

Police rounded up 132 people during the operation, of whom 106 were formally arrested.

Sixty-two others were detained under preventive provisions, while three proclaimed offenders were also apprehended.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 102.45 grams of heroin, 19 kg of cannabis (ganja) and 135 intoxicant tablets. Police also recovered two illegal firearms, two live cartridges, 15 motorcycles, three mobile phones, 43 bottles and boxes of liquor, two litres of illicit liquor, two pouches of country-made liquor and four iron keys suspected to have been used in vehicle thefts.

Sharma said the operation forms part of the commissionerate police’s sustained drive against organised crime and the narcotics trade.

He said similar intelligence-based enforcement drives would continue across the city to deter criminal activity and strengthen public safety.